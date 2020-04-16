YL – Vaillants

YL - Vaillants

Tracklist YL – Vaillants :
1. Beretta
2. Vaillante
3. PGTV
4. #213
5. Mon frérot
10. Larlar 1 (Quartier vide)
11. Larlar 2 (Tennessee)
12. Larlar 3 (Copen&gue)

