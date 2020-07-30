Comme chaque année, l’été rime avec DJ Hamida qui sera de retour ce 31 juillet pour ensoleiller votre été avec une nouvelle compilation “A la Bien Mix Party 2020”.

Après ces mois de confinement, on pourra enfin respirer avec le nouvel album de DJ Hamida et lancer officiellement votre été avec son « A la bien mix party 2020 », au casting cette année : Lartiste, Leck, Nassi, Laïla Chakir, Cheb Bello, Anas, Cheb Houssem, 13ème Art, Lacrim, Dystinct.

Tracklist DJ Hamida – A la Bien Mix Party 2020 :

1. Introduction « A La Bien Mix Party 2020 » (Feat. Abdel Soulax)

2. Loin de là (Feat. Hajar MKS)

3. L’italienne

4. Catalyna

5. Stik stik

6. Lettre à mon fils

7. On va essayer

8. Rif Gang

9. Pristina

10. C’est une bombe

11. Rock gada

12. Frontières (Feat. Anas Benturquia & Cheb Bello)

13. Ce genre de bails

14. Dubaï to Amesterdam

15. I Don’t Need

16. Remontada

17. Berbere Gang

18. Karima (Feat. 7liwa & Youbig)

19. Achelhi Gang

20. Sac à dos

21. Kemara

22. Chaabi Mix Party

23. Latino Gang

24. Outroduction