Comme chaque année, l’été rime avec DJ Hamida qui sera de retour ce 31 juillet pour ensoleiller votre été avec une nouvelle compilation “A la Bien Mix Party 2020”.
Après ces mois de confinement, on pourra enfin respirer avec le nouvel album de DJ Hamida et lancer officiellement votre été avec son « A la bien mix party 2020 », au casting cette année : Lartiste, Leck, Nassi, Laïla Chakir, Cheb Bello, Anas, Cheb Houssem, 13ème Art, Lacrim, Dystinct.
Tracklist DJ Hamida – A la Bien Mix Party 2020 :
1. Introduction « A La Bien Mix Party 2020 » (Feat. Abdel Soulax)
2. Loin de là (Feat. Hajar MKS)
3. L’italienne
4. Catalyna
5. Stik stik
6. Lettre à mon fils
7. On va essayer
8. Rif Gang
9. Pristina
10. C’est une bombe
11. Rock gada
12. Frontières (Feat. Anas Benturquia & Cheb Bello)
13. Ce genre de bails
14. Dubaï to Amesterdam
15. I Don’t Need
16. Remontada
17. Berbere Gang
18. Karima (Feat. 7liwa & Youbig)
19. Achelhi Gang
20. Sac à dos
21. Kemara
22. Chaabi Mix Party
23. Latino Gang
24. Outroduction