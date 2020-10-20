6ix9ine : tout comme lui son chauffeur était une balance !

Depuis la sortie de son dernier album au début du mois de septembre qui n’a pas eu le succès prévu, 6ix9ine se fait très discret, le sulfureux rappeur américain aux cheveux colorés a disparu des réseaux sociaux et ne fait plus la promotion de son nouvel opus visiblement déçu des chiffres des ventes mais s’est récemment fait clasher par Morgan Freeman dans une interlude du morceau “Snitches & Rats” de 21 Savage pour avoir balancer ses anciens associés.
Mais Tekashi 69 n’est pas le seul a avoir balancé dans cette affaire, son chauffeur a également collaboré avec le FBI pour aider à faire tomber le gang des Nine Trey Bloods tout comme 6ix9ine qui a donné des noms à la justice afin d’obtenir une réduction de se peine lors de son jugement avant d’être libéré au mois d’avril dernier.
Jorge Riveira, l’ancien chauffeur de 6ix9ine a prêté main-forte aux forces de l’ordre pour démanteler les Nine Trey Bloods entre le mois d’avril et de juillet 2018 en livrant plusieurs renseignements au sujet du gang ce qui lui a également permis d’éviter une peine de prison et d’être expulsé des Etats Unis écopant seulement de 2 ans de probation.
C’est le média américain VladTV qui a récemment révélé cette information, Jorge Rivera s’était rapproché de 6ix9ine au mois de février 2018 en devenant son chauffeur privé, ce dernier menacé d’expulsion du sol américian a rapporté des nombreux délits du gang aux enquêteurs et aidé à l’arrestation de plusieurs membres des Nine Trey Bloods comme le rappeur.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Story via @vladtv – Jorge Rivera, the former driver to #6ix9ine and confidential FBI informant, was sentenced to two years of federal probation this week, avoiding any additional jail time. In 2019, Rivera was brought up on racketeering charges alongside 6ix9ine, Shotti, and 10 other members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. But federal prosecutors eventually revealed that Rivera had been working with the FBI for over a year before the arrests were made. Rivera had agreed to cooperate after he was arrested by ICE and faced deportation. Rivera's sentence is the lowest out of anyone who was charged. Prosecutors wrote in court records that Rivera deserved leniency because his cooperation was instrumental in gathering evidence on several violent incidents, including robberies and shootings. He was the first to notify authorities when 6ix9ine was kidnapped by Anthony "Harv" Ellison, for instance. When Rivera met 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez, and Kifano "Shotti" Jordan in February 2018, he was a private citizen making a living as a livery cab driver. "Prior to that fateful day, Rivera had never met (or even heard of) Hernandez or Jordan," prosecutors wrote. "Hernandez instantly liked Rivera, and days later Hernandez hired Rivera to drive Hernandez to and from an event. Over the next several weeks, Rivera became Hernandez’s regular driver." After he picked up an immigration charge two months later, Rivera agreed to act as a confidential informant. From April-July 2018, he notified his case agents of multiple robberies and shootings. On another occasion, he told the FBI about a gun in a vehicle, and the agents retrieved it by staging a car break-in, prosecutors said. On July 21, he notified authorities when he saw several Nine Trey members arming themselves at a concert in New York, resulting in the concert being shut down. When 6ix9ine was kidnapped the next day, Rivera alerted authorities and provided video footage from the incident. He later testified against Ellison, who was convicted and is still awaiting sentence. "Rivera’s testimony was crucial at trial because it corroborated the testimony of Hernandez and convincingly belied Ellison’s defe