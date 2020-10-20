6ix9ine : tout comme lui son chauffeur était une balance !

Depuis la sortie de son dernier album au début du mois de septembre qui n’a pas eu le succès prévu, 6ix9ine se fait très discret, le sulfureux rappeur américain aux cheveux colorés a disparu des réseaux sociaux et ne fait plus la promotion de son nouvel opus visiblement déçu des chiffres des ventes mais s’est récemment fait clasher par Morgan Freeman dans une interlude du morceau “Snitches & Rats” de 21 Savage pour avoir balancer ses anciens associés.

Mais Tekashi 69 n’est pas le seul a avoir balancé dans cette affaire, son chauffeur a également collaboré avec le FBI pour aider à faire tomber le gang des Nine Trey Bloods tout comme 6ix9ine qui a donné des noms à la justice afin d’obtenir une réduction de se peine lors de son jugement avant d’être libéré au mois d’avril dernier.

Jorge Riveira, l’ancien chauffeur de 6ix9ine a prêté main-forte aux forces de l’ordre pour démanteler les Nine Trey Bloods entre le mois d’avril et de juillet 2018 en livrant plusieurs renseignements au sujet du gang ce qui lui a également permis d’éviter une peine de prison et d’être expulsé des Etats Unis écopant seulement de 2 ans de probation.

C’est le média américain VladTV qui a récemment révélé cette information, Jorge Rivera s’était rapproché de 6ix9ine au mois de février 2018 en devenant son chauffeur privé, ce dernier menacé d’expulsion du sol américian a rapporté des nombreux délits du gang aux enquêteurs et aidé à l’arrestation de plusieurs membres des Nine Trey Bloods comme le rappeur.