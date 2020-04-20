Alonzo – Pack de 6

Ecrit par Squat -

Alonzo - Pack de 6

Alonzo vient de sortir un EP surprise intitulé “Pack de 6” de 6 titres avec 2 featurings : Leto et Niro !

Tracklist “Pack de 6” :
1 LA C’TÉ
2 ALICANTE FEAT NIRO
3 CALIENTE
4 CETTE VIE LA
5 BONNE FEAT LETO
6 SECTEUR

